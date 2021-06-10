Financial Insights Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the quarter. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.22. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,647. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.09. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

