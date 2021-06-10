Spectrecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00064832 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00038608 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.58 or 0.00248636 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00036375 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

