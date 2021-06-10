i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.61 million.

IIIV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.55. 1,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,637. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IIIV shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

