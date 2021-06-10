iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Position Raised by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,985 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 3.7% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $27,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.31. The stock had a trading volume of 294,855 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.15.

