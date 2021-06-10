Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,219. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $138.12 and a 52 week high of $228.65.

