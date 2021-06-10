iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.75. 7,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,854. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.49 and a 12 month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

