Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Down 6.5%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.36 and last traded at $38.41. 1,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 173,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STOK shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 0.35.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

