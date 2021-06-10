Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.73. 28,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,485. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.53 and a fifty-two week high of $234.02. The company has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

