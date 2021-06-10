3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 0.7% of Norinchukin Bank The’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in 3M were worth $53,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $203.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

