IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Down 11.5%

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) were down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.81 and last traded at $36.29. Approximately 4,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 137,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $905.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97.

In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $44,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in IDT during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in IDT during the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDT by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after buying an additional 162,357 shares during the period. 37.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

