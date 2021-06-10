Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 41,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 514,053 shares.The stock last traded at $92.22 and had previously closed at $93.76.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

