Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Down 6.2%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) traded down 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42. 74,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,488,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOEV shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.52). Equities analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 231,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 157,035 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth $2,056,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Canoo by 1,405.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,244 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth $1,225,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

