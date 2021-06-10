TAP Consulting LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 215,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,005,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,841,000 after buying an additional 96,919 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.61. 43,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,542. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.