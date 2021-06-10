The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The Lovesac has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOVE. BTIG Research lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

