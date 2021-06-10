TAP Consulting LLC Acquires New Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,277 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000. BancFirst accounts for approximately 1.3% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.18% of BancFirst as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 89,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $397,394.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,244,527 shares in the company, valued at $380,805,105.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Insiders have sold 75,196 shares of company stock worth $5,424,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of BANF stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,297. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.45. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.