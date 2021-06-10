Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 1,417 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $161.72. 351,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,280,986. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $489.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

