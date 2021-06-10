United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.81. 14,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $42.40.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 40,357 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,614,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,423 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,213. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

