Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 1,521 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.28. 111,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,699,851. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $116.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.11.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

