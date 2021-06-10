Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $98.77 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.46. The company has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

