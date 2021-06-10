Analysts Set Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) PT at $159.92

Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFPT. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,817 shares of company stock worth $1,259,817. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Proofpoint by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Proofpoint by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.86. The stock had a trading volume of 24,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,545. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -74.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

