Meristem Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after buying an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after purchasing an additional 810,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,189,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $4,965,648.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $1,006,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 797,592 shares of company stock worth $55,123,114. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $66.90. The company had a trading volume of 139,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,967,674. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,102.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.69. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

