General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.53.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.26.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

