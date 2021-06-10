AdEx Network (ADX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.02 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $108.15 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00064132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00023331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.66 or 0.00857935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.18 or 0.08513228 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 129,004,474 coins and its circulating supply is 121,861,998 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

