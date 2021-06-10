Vitae (VITAE) Price Down 10.2% This Week

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Vitae has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002965 BTC on popular exchanges. Vitae has a market capitalization of $21.31 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

