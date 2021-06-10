DeFi Yield Protocol Market Cap Achieves $4.51 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001713 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $277,114.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00063355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00192840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00201336 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.04 or 0.01281636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,860.36 or 0.99867200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,126,070 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

