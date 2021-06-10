Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.9% of Norinchukin Bank The’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Facebook were worth $63,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total value of $11,934,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,075,903 shares of company stock valued at $643,900,557 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $330.34. 286,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,636,371. The firm has a market cap of $936.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.04. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

