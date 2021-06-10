Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,918 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $76,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $198.19 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $200.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.34. The firm has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

