Weil Company Inc. Reduces Position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,907 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,067 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $73,341.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 364,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,134.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. 21,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,475. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million. Analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.