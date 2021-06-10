J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $564,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 845 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $9.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $608.62. 464,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,358,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $586.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.70 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $654.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

