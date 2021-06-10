Weil Company Inc. Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 481,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,401,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $187.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

