Beach Point Capital Management LP Has $20.50 Million Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 202.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,112,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,422,460 shares during the quarter. Invesco Mortgage Capital makes up approximately 4.5% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $20,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 29.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 342,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 34,307 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IVR traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.26. 2,237,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,073,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.70. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.00.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.