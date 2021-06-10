Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dnb Asa to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dnb Asa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

DNHBY traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,225. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.54. Dnb Asa has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

