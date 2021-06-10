100,000 Shares in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) Bought by Beach Point Capital Management LP

Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. DHC Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.2% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,748,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,997,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

DHCAU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 92,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,950. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

