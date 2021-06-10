Beach Point Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 100,000 Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKIU. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,777,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.27. 21,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,800. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

