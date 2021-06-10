Beach Point Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 100,000 Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKIU. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,777,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.27. 21,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,800. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.