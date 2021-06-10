Weil Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Weil Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONO. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 169,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,875. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,318,884.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,629. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

