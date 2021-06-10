Weil Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,971 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 751.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.85.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $459.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $439.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.22 and a 1 year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

