Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.930-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.800-0.890 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.89. The stock had a trading volume of 97,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,255. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.15. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,298,245.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $173,869.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,092 shares of company stock valued at $25,150,471 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

