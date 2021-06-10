Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Trading Down 2.6%

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $91.20 and last traded at $91.43. 10,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,574,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.90.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. Lennar’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

