Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $210,000.00

Analysts expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to announce $210,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $190,000.00 to $220,000.00. Liminal BioSciences reported sales of $390,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year sales of $33.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 million to $70.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.36 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $27.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 4,581.80% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

NASDAQ LMNL traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 26,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,590. The firm has a market cap of $144.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.79. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $2,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

