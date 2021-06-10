Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Gap Down to $46.25

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.25, but opened at $44.95. Verint Systems shares last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 2,020 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -195.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $173,648.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.