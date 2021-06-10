Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Gap Down to $46.25

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.25, but opened at $44.95. Verint Systems shares last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 2,020 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -195.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $173,648.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.
About Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)
Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.
