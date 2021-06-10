Standard Family Office LLC Sells 400 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Standard Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.76. 5,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,945. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

