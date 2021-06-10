Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $347,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 209,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,873,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.