Zacks: Analysts Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. Barings BDC reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,999. The stock has a market cap of $505.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.75%.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $92,070 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.