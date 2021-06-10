Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Issues Earnings Results

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 22.08%.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.15 million and a P/E ratio of 6.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.91. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAKE. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lakeland Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Lakeland Industries worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

