Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Up to $29.89

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.89, but opened at $30.99. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 359 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $59,864,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,517,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $24,237,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.