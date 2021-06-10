Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 423,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,352,751 shares.The stock last traded at $4.23 and had previously closed at $4.20.

SAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 16.7% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 75,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 96,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

