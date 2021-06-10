OLO (NYSE:OLO) Trading Up 5.7%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $42.40. Approximately 6,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 664,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,282,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,872,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO Company Profile (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

