General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.63

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.63 and last traded at $43.63, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in General American Investors by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 93,053 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in General American Investors by 664.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 61,002 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 103,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 60,775 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 37,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

