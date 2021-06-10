YOU COIN Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.57 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and $1.57 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00064093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00023275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.25 or 0.00856118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00047481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.20 or 0.08492341 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

