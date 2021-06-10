Auctus Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges. Auctus has a total market cap of $7.51 million and $68,553.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Auctus has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00110993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00064093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00023275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.25 or 0.00856118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00047481 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 52,318,740 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

